Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,042,000 after purchasing an additional 155,409 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 789,289 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

