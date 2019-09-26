Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $128,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,523. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $120.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

