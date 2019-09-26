Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,035. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

