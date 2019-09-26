Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.92

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.92 and traded as high as $55.53. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 15 shares.

PLPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $8,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.