Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,024.99

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,024.99 and traded as low as $853.00. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $879.00, with a volume of 9,002 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 899.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,022.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

