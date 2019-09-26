Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

PTMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PTMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 7,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,407. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,639 shares of company stock worth $73,509. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $43,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

