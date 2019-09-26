PopularCoin (POP) Trading Up 55.6% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 93.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $264,624.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00671765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,966,453,150 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

