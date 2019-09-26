Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Stock Price Up 99%

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) shares rose 99% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 2,146 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Poniard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poniard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.