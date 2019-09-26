POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.91

Shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.