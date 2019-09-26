Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,000,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 348,389 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTE. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Polarityte’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

