Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) PT Set at $50.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) has been given a $50.00 price objective by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of Polarityte stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,165. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.