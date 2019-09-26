Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) General Counsel Cameron J. Hoyler Sells 3,500 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) General Counsel Cameron J. Hoyler sold 3,500 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

PTE traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 296,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,165. Polarityte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTE shares. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

