Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $145,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 863.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 32,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $103.03.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
