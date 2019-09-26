Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $145,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 863.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 32,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

