Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $115,000 in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denbury Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Denbury Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 853,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Denbury Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 130,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denbury Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,762,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 263,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,931,652. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.37.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.