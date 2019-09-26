Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in California Resources were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 272.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 194,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

