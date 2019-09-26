Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Materion were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Materion by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Materion by 54.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materion by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.68. 30,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

