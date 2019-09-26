Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 257,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 88,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $651.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 over the last ninety days. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

