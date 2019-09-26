Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 115,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 320.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 82,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 414.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 66,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,043. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

