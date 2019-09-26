Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,003 Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $130.04. 5,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $59,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $812,899. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

