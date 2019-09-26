Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,029 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 44.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $327,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.39. 80,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

