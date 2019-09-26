Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,759. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

