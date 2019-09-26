Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.91 Million in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 11,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,794. The company has a quick ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 177,777 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. Also, CFO Yi Larson acquired 2,222 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.