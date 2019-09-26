Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Declares $0.38 — Dividend

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit has a dividend payout ratio of -36.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,212. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $20.00.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

