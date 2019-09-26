Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,884.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

