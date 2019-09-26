Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $79,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,625. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.