Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.21

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $11.09. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.