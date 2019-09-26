Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.21

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $11.09. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.