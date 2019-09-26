Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Trading Down 11%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) shares traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $12.20, 633,950 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 234,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.34.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($13.00) by ($6.97). The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 217.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.