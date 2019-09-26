Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 5.9%

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $25.41, approximately 561,758 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 310,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

