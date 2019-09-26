Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 6,940 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $471,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 499.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 1,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,707. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,997,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,891,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

