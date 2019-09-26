Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 35,788 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,788 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.27% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $990,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,878. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

