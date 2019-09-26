Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $383,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,718,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,133,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

CAKE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,378. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

