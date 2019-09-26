Phocas Financial Corp. Has $155.31 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $155,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,249,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,114,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,501. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

