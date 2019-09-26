Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $120,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 448,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 304.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $203,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,512 shares of company stock worth $2,333,525. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.