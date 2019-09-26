Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Primerica comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.17% of Primerica worth $874,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $332,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

