Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,264,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 12,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.