Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 30,939 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $743,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $33,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

