Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) fell 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 150,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 321% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several brokerages have commented on PRQ. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

