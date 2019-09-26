PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 376,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 87,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

