Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 335,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $130.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
