Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 335,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $130.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

