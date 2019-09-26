Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,588.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $27,588.00 and $298.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,134,507 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,674 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

