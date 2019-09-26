Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.19.

PEI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,171.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $59,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $286,076. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

