Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

