Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report sales of $224.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.65 million and the lowest is $215.80 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $203.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $932.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $921.30 million to $944.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.07. 161,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,448 shares of company stock worth $2,062,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 274.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 700,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 113,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

