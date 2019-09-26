Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price (down from GBX 239 ($3.12)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 239.38 ($3.13).

MKS opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.01. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.70 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

