Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.10. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 932.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

