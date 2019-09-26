Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Target stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 206,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.