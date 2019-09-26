Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6,509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $32,858.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,329. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

