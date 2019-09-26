Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,085. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

