Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

