Peak Asset Management LLC Has $701,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 76,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

